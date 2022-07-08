Two dead following single-vehicle crash in Hampton, N.B.

Two men have died following a crash in Hampton, N.B., early Friday morning.

RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Pickwauket Road around 1 a.m.

A 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both from Kingston, N.B., died at the scene.

Autopsies have been scheduled to determine the exact cause of their deaths.

Police say a collision reconstructionist was consulted and the cause of the crash is under investigation.