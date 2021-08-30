Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at Sask. campground

A man and woman are dead following a suspected homicide-suicide at Lions Park campground in Meadow Lake., according to RCMP.

At 2:44 p.m. Monday, Meadow Lake RCMP received reports that a gun had been fired at the campground.

A 34-year-old woman from Flying Dust First Nation was found dead outside a camper trailer, RCMP said in a news release.

A 34-year-old man from Thunderchild First Nation was found dead inside the trailer, RCMP said.

Investigators believe the incident is a homicide-suicide that was "domestic in nature."

Prior to the deaths, at 2:10 p.m., RCMP received a request for a wellness check on the 34-year-old woman.

Officers were making inquiries when the separate gun-related call came in, RCMP said

A woman known to the man and woman was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service are investigating.

Given the nature of the incident, police do not anticipate charges will be laid.

---

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645), Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566) or Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.