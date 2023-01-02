Two dead in collision on Sask. Highway 11: RCMP

Two Warman residents were killed and five others injured in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 11 just outside Osler on Sunday.

An RCMP news release says seven people were involved in the collision, with a man and a woman from Warman declared dead at the scene.

The next of kin have been notified.

The other five sustained varying degrees of injuries, the RCMP said.

The STARS air ambulance was dispatched to the scene at about 5:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson, and several patients were transported to RUH.

The Osler Fire Department set up detours on the highway while a collision analyst from the RCMP conducted an investigation.

The highway was cleared by about 2:30 a.m., according to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

A collision investigator and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service continue to investigate, the RCMP said.