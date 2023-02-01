Two dead in crash north of Wakefield, Que.

A man and woman in their 20s are dead after a two-car crash north of Wakefield, Que.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening on route 105 in the Farrelton sector of La Pêche, MRC des Collines police said.

A 21-year-old woman and 22-year-old man who were in the same vehicle were killed, police said. Investigators say it's too early to determine what caused the crash, but said the vehicle ended up facing the opposite direction.

Two people in the other car, age 32 and 63, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it's possible that several factors may have played a role, such as the weather, the state of the road or the vehicle's condition.

A stretch of Highway 105 was closed for several hours after the crash. It reopened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.