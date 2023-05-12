Two dead in crash on Highway 417 off-ramp

Two people are dead after a single-car crash on the Hunt Club Road off-ramp from Highway 417.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound off-ramp, OPP said.

Ottawa Fire Services said the vehicle was found upside down in a field about 120 metres off the road and down a 30-degree embankment.

Fire crews extricated two trapped adults from the vehicle who were critically injured. Paramedics said they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The off-ramp is closed as police investigate the crash.

No other injuries were reported.