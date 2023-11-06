Two dead in fatal car crash near Trenton, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say two people have died after a two-car crash on Sunday afternoon.

Quinte West OPP were called around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a two-vehicle collision on County Road 40 at Gunter Settlement Road in Quinte West, about 10 kilometres north of Trenton, Ont.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not determined a cause of the crash.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.