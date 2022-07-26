Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.

Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.

At around 11 p.m. on July 25, RCMP received a report of two vehicles, a car and a van, colliding in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Balgonie.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man from White City, was killed along with a 64-year-old woman from Nanaimo, B.C. who was a passenger in the same vehicle.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries according to RCMP. There has been no update on his condition.

Highway 1 was closed for the initial investigation but has since reopened. White Butte RCMP are continuing to investigate with the help of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.