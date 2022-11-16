Two dead in house fire near Bancroft, Ont.

Two people were killed in a house fire near Bancroft, Ont. last week, police have confirmed.

The fire at the home on Whytes Road in the Township of Carlow-Mayo broke out around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The homeowners were unaccounted for after the fire.

On Thursday, the OPP said the remains of two people were found in the home. Police have not released their names.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office, Bancroft OPP crime unit and the OPP forensics unit are all investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bancroft OPP.

Carlow-Mayo Township is about 200 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.