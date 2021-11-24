2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Macleod Trail

A fatal multi-vehicle crash shut down Macleod Trail S.E. early Wednesday evening.

The incident took place around 5:20 p.m. just north of Canyon Meadows Dr. S.E., at Lake Fraser Gate S.E.

At least three vehicles were involved.

The Calgary Fire Department extricated two people from a vehicle.

Calgary police confirmed that two people are dead, while one was transported to hospital in critical condition that has since been upgraded to stable.

Calgary police officer Colin Foster said preliminary investigations indicated that a vehicle was travelling north on Macleod Trail when it struck the rear of a second vehicle "quite heavily."

The two vehicles then crossed over into the southbound lanes where they were struck by a third vehicle.

Police have one person in custody.

We can now confirm two people have died and a third is in critical condition following a serious collision on Macleod Trail. One person in custody. Further details will be shared once a preliminary investigation is complete. Closures will remain in effect throughout the night.

The police would like to speak to anyone who saw the crash or may have dashboard cam footage of it.

"If anybody saw the crash we'd appreciate it if they came forward," he said, adding that the person they have in custody initially left the scene before being detained nearby.

"That's why we need anybody who may have seen him leave the vehicle come forward to tell us what happened."

Macleod Trail is closed in both directions. Foster said, "It will be closed for hours."

Police ask that drivers avoid the area.

ALERT: Multi-vehicle incident on NB Macleod Tr approaching Lake Fraser Gate SE, blocking the left lane. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/KGQA8PQPKo