Two dead in Sudbury following Paris Street fire
Two people are dead following a fire at an apartment building on Paris Street in Sudbury, Greater Sudbury deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell confirmed Sunday.
After initially reporting nobody was injured, later on Sunday fire officials were able to re-enter the building and found two people unresponsive. They were found in a unit not directly affected by the fire.
Sudbury firefighters responded to the fire early in the morning at the Banyan Apartments.
No word yet on the cause or estimate of damage. Fire officials said more details would be released later in the day as their investigation progresses.
Criminal investigators with Greater Sudbury Police are at the scene, as is the Ontario Fire Marshall, which is now heading up the investigation.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
