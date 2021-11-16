Two dead in suspicious Renfrew house fire

Two people are dead after a house fire in Renfrew that police are calling suspicious.

The fire happened around 1 p.m. Monday at a home on Fortington Street.

Two bodies were found in the home after the fire was extinguished, OPP said in a news release. Police have not released their names pending notification of family members.

Police, the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office as well as the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are all investigating.

Police remained on scene Tuesday, and part of Fortington Street remained closed. Detours were in place.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Renfrew OPP Detachment at 613-432-3211.