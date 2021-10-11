Two dead, one in hospital after early morning crash on Calgary Trail

Two people are dead and one is in hospital after a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.

Police say a patrol officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black 2014 Ford Focus just after 2:30 a.m. near Whitemud Drive and 91 Street. The registered owner of the vehicle was listed as a suspended driver.

The car reportedly did not stop, instead fleeing at a high rate of speed down Whitemud Drive, exiting the freeway at the Calgary Trail ramp. Police say they did not pursue, but located the sedan a short time later off the ramp, where it appeared to have lost control and struck a light pole.

EMS treated and transported a passenger, a 23-year-old woman, to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman driving and another passenger, a 31-year-old man, both died at the scene.

The EPS Major Collisions investigation Section is now investigating the crash.