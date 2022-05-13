Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road

Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the area of Hespeler Road and Sheldon Drive.

Police say the driver of a Hyundai was heading north on Hespeler when he drove into the side of a Toyota heading south, causing the Toyota to roll over.

The driver of the Toyota, a 51-year-old man from Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the Hyundai, a 31-year-old man from Pickering, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 22-year-old man from Welland, Ont, was taken to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.

Hespeler Road from Lang's Drive to Pinebush Road was closed in both directions for the investigation. Just before 7:30 on Friday morning, police tweeted the southbound lanes had been opened to traffic.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.