Two dead, seven displaced after house fires in Moncton, Midgic, N.B.
Two people are dead and seven others are displaced after two house fires in New Brunswick.
The fires happened early Thursday morning in Moncton and Midgic.
Fire crews were called to a fire on Melville Street in Moncton around 1:30 a.m., according to the Canadian Red Cross.
The fire caused significant damage to the home. The two homeowners live on the main level while an adult couple and a woman with a school-aged child live in two apartments upstairs.
There were no injuries reported, but there was smoke and water damage. Electricity was also turned off in the home for safety reasons.
Red Cross volunteers are helping all six people displaced by the Moncton fire with emergency shelter and meals, as well as clothing and other necessities.
Crews also responded to a house fire on Goose Lake Road in Midgic, a rural community about 10 kilometres northeast of Sackville, shortly after 5 a.m.
The Red Cross says a woman and man died in the fire and the house was destroyed.
A third adult, who was working away from home at the time, is being assisted by the Canadian Red Cross with emergency lodging and meals.
-
Man's body recovered from water in Huntsville: OPPOPP is investigating after the body of a 33-year-old man was found in the water off Crescent Bay Lane in Huntsville.
-
Clear skies, warm weather in store to enjoy the peak of the Perseids meteor showerWhile a supermoon is expected to wash out all but the very brightest of this year's Perseids meteor shower, astronomy experts say if you choose your spot well, you will still be able to enjoy it.
-
Unoccupied boat found in Ohio, police continue search for missing Port Burwell boaterA search for a missing boater continues in Lake Erie after an unoccupied boat was found along the shoreline in Madison, Ohio.
-
Transportation expert weighs in on roundabout saftey following collision in KitchenerAsk people driving and walking in the area of the Erb St. West and Ira Needles Blvd. roundabout, and it’s not hard to find someone with concerns or the story of a close call.
-
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect found working campground security at South Dakota biker rallyThe suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was working campground security for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally when police arrested him, according to campers.
-
Brother of imprisoned military veteran in Belize calls for safe returnThe family of J.R. Smith, locked up in a Belize prison for nearly two weeks, is hoping the Canadian government steps up for the military veteran charged with murder in a mass shooting at a nightclub.
-
Butterfly release program in Manitoba seeing successThe Assiniboine Park Conservancy released more than 200 endangered butterflies back into the landscape this year.
-
Antigonish RCMP investigating damage to fire department’s water stationPolice in Antigonish County are investigating an act of vandalism after someone cut a filling pipe at a water station used by a fire department.