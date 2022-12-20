Two dead, three in custody for murder at Sudbury hotel

Sudbury police say they are investigating a double homicide at a local hotel Tuesday morning, bringing the number of murders in northern Ontario over the last week to five.

Officers were called to the Travelodge Hotel on the corner of Paris Street and Walford Road around 2 a.m. Dec. 20 after reports of gunshots, Sudbury police said in a news release.

"Upon arrival, officers located two men who had sustained what are believed to be gunshot wounds. A 27-year-old man was transported to the hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased by medical professionals. The second man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced deceased on scene," police said.

"We currently have three people believed to be involved in the incident in custody and the investigation into the incident is ongoing."

The hotel is located across from Health Sciences North.

"This is a targeted and isolated incident," police said.

"Pedestrian traffic is asked to avoid the area."

Several police vehicles could be seen parked around the hotel Tuesday morning as officers remain in the area looking for clues and video surveillance footage.

The coroner's office will be conducting autopsies to confirm the causes of death and the identity of the second victim, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

FIVE MURDERS IN ONE WEEK

This comes after three other homicides in northern Ontario over the last week, one in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday, one in North Bay on Saturday and one in Timmins on Sunday. There is no indication there is any connection between the four murders.

Only the victim in North Bay has been identified.

The 27-year-old suspect accused in Sault Ste. Marie has been arrested.

CTV News is following this breaking news story and will have more information as it becomes available.