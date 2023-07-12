Two dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash west of Revelstoke; Trans-Canada Highway brought to standstill

There were five patients in a multi-vehicle crash along the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon, Emergency Health Services says.

Only three made it to hospital.

"BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 12:35 p.m. today, July 12, of a motor vehicle incident in the 8100-block of (the) Trans-Canada Highway near Three Valley Gap and responded with three ambulances and one air ambulance," EHS told CTV News.

"Paramedics cared for five patients and transported three to hospital."

Wednesday afternoon's crash brought the Trans-Canada Highway to a standstill in both directions west of Revelstoke, B.C.

On Thursday, Revelstoke RCMP confirmed two people were dead and three more were injured after two vehicles collided.

"Police and BC Ambulance attended and located two vehicles fully engulfed in flames. It was determined two victims were deceased, and three people were receiving first aid from bystanders," Mounties said.

The incident occurred between Griffin Lake and Three Valley Lake.

"Two off-duty Calgary Police Service officers, along with a BC Sheriff, witnessed the collision occur and sprang into action to pull three victims from one of the vehicles prior to it being fully engulfed in flames," said Sgt. Chris Dodds, Revelstoke RCMP detachment commander.

"It was an absolute display of bravery by these career first responders."

DriveBC advised motorists that emergency crews were on scene and no traffic detours were available at the time.

Shortly after 7 p.m., DriveBC posted an update to Twitter saying the scene had been cleared.

All lanes in both directions were moving once again, though the backlog of vehicles caused delays for some time into the evening.

It's not clear what exactly happened leading up to the collision and anyone with information or dash-cam video that could provide insight is asked to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.