Two dead, two others critical after shooting near Toronto's Kensington Market: police
Two people are dead and two others are fighting for their lives in hospital after shots rang out in Toronto's Kensington Market area early on Sunday morning, police say.
Officers from the 14 Division said they were called to the corner of Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street at about 6 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
They arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, including two reportedly with wounds to the head.
Toronto paramedics said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were rushed to hospital trauma centres in life-threatening condition.
The body of one victim was covered in an orange tarp on the west sidewalk of Spadina Avenue, just north of Nassau Street.
No suspect information was immediately available, and detectives told CP24 they were still working to determine exactly what transpired.
-
95% of recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. have been Delta variant, BCCDC report suggestsNearly every case of COVID-19 reported in British Columbia during the last week of July was the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
The Blood Tribe Agriculture Society brings rodeos back to southern AlbertaThe cowboys and cowgirls were in Lethbridge this weekend for the Indian National Finals Rodeo.
-
Shooting in Mississauga sends three people to hospitalA shooting in Mississauga Sunday evening sent one person to hospital with serious injuries, Peel paramedics say.
-
'We want people to feel safe': More self-defence classes for women hosted by Al Rashid MosqueA series of self-defence classes by women for women is once again being offered in Edmonton after hate-motivated crimes and incidents in the region.
-
One man in custody following a brief police pursuit in Sudbury Sunday nightThe man is facing dangerous driving and other driving related charges and is being held in custody for a bail hearing according to police.
-
-
Two vehicles on fire lead to $25K worth of damage in SaskatoonThe Saskatoon Fire Department were called to the 100 block of Ruth Street East around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to respond to two vehicles on fire.
-
Councillor who survived Barrie, Ont. tornado wants city to explore hurricane strap incentivesCity Councillor Natalie Harris had been visiting her son and dogs at her ex-husband's home when an EF-2 tornado touched down on July 15
-
Fox Lake Community Church arson under investigation: RCMPRCMP say a fire that significantly damaged the Fox Lake Community Church in northern Alberta was "deliberately set."