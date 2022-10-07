Two dead, two seriously injured following crash on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S.

A crash on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S., Thursday afternoon has killed two people and left two others, including a child, seriously injured.

Halifax District RCMP, Halifax Regional Police, fire services and EHS responded to the crash around 1 p.m.

Police say a Hyundai Santa Fe was travelling east when it crossed the median and collided head-on with a Jeep Patriot travelling west.

The driver of the Jeep Patriot, a 35-year-old woman from Bridgewater, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a five-year-old child, also from Bridgewater, who was sitting in the back of the Jeep, was seriously injured and taken to hospital by EHS.

The driver of the Santa Fe, a 62-year-old Upper Tantallon, N.S., man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Santa Fe’s passenger, a 53-year-old Upper Tantallon woman, was seriously injured. She was taken to hospital by EHS.

Police believe weather was a factor in the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, but reopened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.