Two dead, two seriously injured following crash on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S.
A crash on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S., Thursday afternoon has killed two people and left two others, including a child, seriously injured.
Halifax District RCMP, Halifax Regional Police, fire services and EHS responded to the crash around 1 p.m.
Police say a Hyundai Santa Fe was travelling east when it crossed the median and collided head-on with a Jeep Patriot travelling west.
The driver of the Jeep Patriot, a 35-year-old woman from Bridgewater, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a five-year-old child, also from Bridgewater, who was sitting in the back of the Jeep, was seriously injured and taken to hospital by EHS.
The driver of the Santa Fe, a 62-year-old Upper Tantallon, N.S., man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Santa Fe’s passenger, a 53-year-old Upper Tantallon woman, was seriously injured. She was taken to hospital by EHS.
Police believe weather was a factor in the crash.
The highway was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, but reopened around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
