Two deaths, 135 COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba on Easter Sunday and Monday

Two deaths related to COVID-19, along with 135 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Manitoba over Easter Sunday and Monday, with the majority of cases popping up in Winnipeg.

In a bulletin on Monday, the province said the most recent deaths include a woman in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, and a woman in her 70s from Winnipeg.

This brings the total number of people who died from COVID-19 in the province to 940.

No COVID-19 information was released on Sunday due to the holiday, so the 135 cases account for those reported on Sunday and Monday.

Of the province's 135 cases reported, 63 were in the Winnipeg health region. This brings the city's five-day test positivity rate to 4.3 per cent.

An outbreak at the River East Personal Care Home in Winnipeg was declared over on Monday. The outbreak was first declared at the home on Nov. 12, 2020.

The other cases reported as of Monday include:

three cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

43 cases in the Northern health region;

19 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region; and

seven cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

This brings the total number of cases reported in Manitoba to 34,487 – which includes 1,280 active cases and 32,267 people who have recovered. The provincial five-day test positivity rate is now 5.1 per cent.

Of the 141 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday morning, 66 people had active cases and 75 people were no longer infectious. There were 29 people in intensive care with COVID-19, which includes 13 people who have active cases and 16 who are no longer infectious.

The province said 1,352 tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests done since early February 2020 to 590,987.

The province said it is opening a new COVID-19 testing site at the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre located at 445 King St. on Tuesday. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can go for walk-in testing or book an appointment tomorrow by calling 1-888-986-8152.

More details about the province's testing sites and hours of operation can be found online.