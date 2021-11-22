Two deaths, 14 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Monday, as Southwestern Public Health reported 71 more cases over the weekend.

The two deaths were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s, neither of which was associated with a long-term care or retirement home. The woman in her 80s was fully vaccinated, but was not 14 days past a booster dose. The 60-year-old was not vaccinated.

The region now has a total of 14,748 cases and 252 related deaths, with 14,373 cases resolved leaving 123 active. The seven-day moving average has now risen to 15.1, the highest rate so far this month.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 57.2 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 66.7 per cent of hospitalizations and the same percentage of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 19 inpatients with COVID-19, no change from Friday, while the number of cases in in adult Critical Care has risen to 10 from eight on Friday.

There are no active outbreaks at seniors' facility in Middlesex-London after an outbreak at Richmond Woods retirement residence was declared over. An outbreak in Bluewater Health's Complex Continuing Care unit is ongoing.

Cases continue to climb in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 71 new cases reported over the weekend. In Elgin County most active cases (34) are in Aylmer, while in Oxford County the majority (35) are in Woodstock.

There is an active outbreak at the Aylmer Retirement Residence, with seven resident and one staff case reported.

There are active outbreaks at schools including: Mary Wright Public School, Notre Dame Catholic School and Port Burwell Public School (which remains closed), while an outbreak at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School has been declared over.

The MLHU announced Monday that it will begin taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages five to 11 starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Children born between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2020 are eligible to be vaccinated.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 71 new (two-day total), 162 active, 5,165 total, 4,907 resolved, 96 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – two new, 23 active, 2,490 total, 2,440 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – six new, 136 active, 3,337 total, 3,140 resolved, 54 deaths

Huron-Perth – 45 active, 2,479 total, 2,365 resolved, 69 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – seven new, 40 active, 4,323 total, 4,209 resolved, 74 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 627 new COVID-19 cases Monday, after four days of cases above the 700 mark.