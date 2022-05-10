Two deaths, 27 additional COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London Tuesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and 27 new lab-confirmed cases.

The deaths being reported are a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s — neither individual was associated with a long-term care home or retirement home.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 33 inpatients with COVID-19 on Tuesday. There is one ongoing outbreak at University Hospital U4 medicine 100 and low 200 wing — the outbreak at Victoria Hospital sub-acute medicine has been resolved.

According to the LHSC, five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are being treated in adult ICU, and five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are in Children’s Hospital. No patients are in paediatric critical care.

The LHSC is also reporting 140 staff members out sick with COVID-19, while as of May 9, 63 health care worked at St. Joseph’s are also out sick with COVID-19.

There have been a total of 380 COVID-19-related deaths in the region.