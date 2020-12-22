The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a slight drop in infections with 65 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Tuesday.

The cumulative number of cases in the region now stand at 2,609, with 2.077 resolved and 93 deaths, leaving 439 active cases.

The two new deaths were a man in his 80s associated with a long-term care home and a man in his 60s.

Tuesday’s numbers come after a stark three days that saw a combined nine deaths and 222 cases, including a record-setting 87 cases reported Saturday alone.

Even with a lockdown slated to start Dec. 26, with the continuing surge in the region local health officials are encouraging people to stay home.

Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU associated medical officer of health, said during a virtual media briefing Monday that people should cancel or postpone holiday plans this year.

“It's important to recognize as we go into the holiday season, even though we are not - as a region - in the lockdown stage until Saturday that as the 24th and the 25th approach and as the historical time for us to gather with family and friends, comes upon us, that it is critical to limit your close contacts…The holiday season of 2021 will be a lot better than this one, but we're not there yet.”

On a positive note, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) said Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in London with the first inoculations expected Wednesday.

Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19vaccine has arrived in London, and the first vaccine will be administered tomorrow. Stay tuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/9XPRwEQZJc

In addition, three more outbreaks have been declared over in units at LHSC’s University Hospital, bringing the total resolved to eight.

Outbreaks in the 5IP Cardiology offices, 9IP Sub-Acute Medicine and 6IP Acute/Decant Medicine were declared over late Monday, leaving outbreaks in just four units.

To date the outbreaks at University Hospital have involved 69 patient and 58 staff cases, and 20 deaths.

The outbreaks in two units at Victoria Hospital continue, and have so far involved fewer than five patient or staff cases and two deaths.

As of Tuesday, LHSC said there were 17 patients and 27 staff actively positive for COVID-19.

There are also ongoing outbreaks at eight seniors’ facilities in the region, as well as seven schools.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 26 new, 160 active, 961 total, 790 resolved, 11 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – nine new, 73 active, 538 total, 437 resolved, 28 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 12 new, 81 active, 817 total, 697 resolved, 34 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – five new, 34 active, 441 total, 407 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 14 new, 52 active, 545 total, 472 resolved, 20 deaths

Ontario health officials reported more than 2,200 new cases and 21 more deaths across the province Tuesday.