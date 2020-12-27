The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 75 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths for Saturday and Sunday.

The cumulative number of cases in the region now stand at 2,921, with 2,321 resolved and 98 deaths.

The two new deaths were a man in his 80s and a man in his 60s.

Active outbreaks also continue at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

There are outbreaks in two units at Victoria Hospital. Those outbreaks have been associated with two deaths, but fewer than five patient and five staff cases as of Thursday.

At University Hospital an outbreak in the 5IP Cardiology Unit was declared over Thursday, leaving outbreaks in just three units. To date nine units have been cleared.

The outbreaks at University Hospital have been associated with 20 deaths, 69 patient cases and 59 staff cases as of Thursday.

Of the cases associated with the outbreaks, 23 patient cases – including seven in critical care – and 20 staff cases remain active.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 37 new, 261 active, 1,132 total, 859 resolved, 12 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 92 active, 565 total, 445 resolved, 28 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 16 new, 84 active, 851 total, 728 resolved, 34 deaths

Huron-Perth – 53 active, 565 total, 492 resolved, 20 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 18 new, 471 total, 439 resolved

A new provincial record for COVID-19 cases was set Thursday with 2,447 new infections.

Ontario is reporting more than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections Sunday.

The 2,005 cases bring Ontario’s total case count to 171,416, including deaths and recoveries.

Eighteen of those deaths occurred in the last 24-hour period, pushing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,377. Fourteen of those who died were residents of a long-term care facility.