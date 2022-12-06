Two deaths in four days prompt toxic drug alert in Waterloo region

An increased number of overdoses, including two suspected drug-poisoning deaths during the first four days of December, has prompted the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy to issue an alert about toxic drugs circulating in the community.

Public health officials believe the substance involved is fentanyl. It’s been reported to cause chest rigidity in some cases, and multiple doses of naloxone have been required to reverse its effects.

“The drug poisoning crisis continues to get worse, not better,” local drug strategy specialist Michael Parkinson told CTV News.

The region says the issue intensified when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“The increased isolation causes people to use in isolation, which increases the risk of them suffering from a fatal drug poisoning,” said Eugene Fenton, Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy chair.

According to the region, there were 61 opioid-related deaths in 2018 and a similar number in 2019. But in 2020, that number skyrocketed to 106. Ninety-nine deaths were reported in 2021. So far this year, the region says there have been 71 opioid-related deaths.

But Parkinson says that number doesn’t include all drug-related deaths as it only accounts for those linked to opioids.

“Across Ontario in the first ten months of this year, 2,731 people have lost their lives to drug poisoning,” Parkinson said. “In Waterloo region, 96 people have passed away prematurely from drug poisoning.”

He says more is needed from all levels of government to deal with the crisis.

“The problem is drugs are simply not regulated – and that’s what’s killing people,” he said. “And the response from the government is so different than the way we would respond to contaminated Tylenol, contaminated chicken or lettuce.”

The region says increasing safety for those who use is a top priority.

Public health is reminding people to call 9-1-1 if they see someone overdosing and to administer naloxone. It’s also recommended to keep extra naloxone on hand while waiting for emergency services to arrive. If the person slips back into an overdose, administer another dose.

