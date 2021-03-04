Manitoba announced two deaths connected to COVID-19 on Thursday.

One of the deaths was a woman in her 20s from Winnipeg. The other death was a woman in her 90s also from Winnipeg, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care Home.

The death toll now sits at 903.

Manitoba also added 51 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the total to 32,051.

Of those cases, 26 are in the Northern Health Region, while 22 are in Winnipeg. Three of the cases are in the Southern Health Region and both the Interlake-Eastern and Prairie Mountain Health Regions reported zero cases.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 3.2 per cent in the province and 2.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

Manitoba has 1,143 active cases and 30,005 patients have recovered.

There are 62 people in hospital active with COVID-19, including nine in intensive care.

There are an additional 119 people who have recovered from COVID but still require care; 15 of those people are in ICU.

No new variant cases were announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 2,227 tests were completed, bringing the total to 531,949 since February 2020.