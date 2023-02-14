Two deceased after 'serious' crash in Southwest Middlesex

OPP are investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and transport truck in Southwest Middlesex on Tuesday morning.

According to police, at 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road in Southwest Middlesex, located south of Strathroy, for a report of a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a transport truck.

Speaking to CTV News London at the scene, local fire crews confirmed that two adults, a man and a woman, were killed in the crash involving a pickup truck and a transport truck.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Identifications of the deceased are being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Strathroy Caradoc District Chief Michael Bedard said the transport truck was heading westbound on Glendon Drive and the pickup was heading Melbourne Road, and it was dark outside at the time of the collision.

Bedard said fire crews have responded to multilple collisions at this particular intersection in the past.

The OPP Traffic Incident Managment and Enforcement Team attended the collision to assist with the investigation. The intersection was reopened by police around 2 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale