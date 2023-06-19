Two deceased in separate crashes: Chatham-Kent police

Police continue to investigate after two separate collisions in Chatham-Kent only hours apart that claimed the lives of two people on Saturday.

TWO-VEHICLE CRASH AT VICTORIA ROAD AT GOSNELL LINE

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to the area of Victoria Road and Gosnell Line, near Ridgetown, for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said the driver, a 32-year-old woman from Chatham, was driving with a 13-year-old passenger in the vehicle when it collided with another vehicle travelling northbound on Victoria Road.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 60-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 60-year passenger suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to London hospital where she is now listed in stable condition.

The 32-year-old driver and 13-year-old passenger in the other vehicle received non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where they are in fair condition.

Police said that out of respect for the family, the name of the deceased driver will not be released at this time.

MOTORCYCLE CRASH AT COUTTS LINE

Several hours later at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to a separate collision on Coutts Line involving a motorcycle.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old man from Sombra, was travelling eastbound on Coutts Line near Baert Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a ditch.

The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, and was pronounced deceased.

Police said out of respect for the family, the name of the motorcycle driver will not be released at this time.

The Traffic Management Unit has taken over both investigations, and anyone with information relating to either crash is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.

“The Chatham-Kent Police Service offers their sincere condolences to the victims, and families of both deceased parties involved in both motor vehicle collisions,” the release reads.