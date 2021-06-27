Two die in drowning in Port Sydney near Huntsville

Two people have died in a drowning near Huntsville Sunday afternoon.

According to OPP, officers responded to calls of concern of three men missing in the water around 2 p.m. Sunday in Port Sydney.

Two of the three men were found and transported to Huntsville Hospital. A 22-year-old man is recovering in hospital while a 23-year-old was transported by air and was later pronounced deceased.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit later located the third person, a 20-year-old male, who died on the scene.

Officers are reminding everyone always to ensure they are wearing a lifejacket and to stay within their limits.