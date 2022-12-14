Two die of suspected overdoses in Waterloo region Wednesday morning

Waterloo regional police have issued a warning after officers responded to two suspected overdose deaths on Wednesday.

Police tweeted that one person died in the King Street East and Ottawa Street North area of Kitchener. Another died in Wellesley Township in the area of Gerber Road and Nafziger Road.

According to police, in one incident, a substance was found and is believed to be green fentanyl, and in another police said an aqua-coloured substance believed to be fentanyl was found.

Police said around 6 a.m., officers responded to a sudden death call in the area of Gerber Road and Nafziger Road in Wellesley Township.

A 22-year-old female was located deceased due to a suspected drug overdose.

Hours later at 10:30 a.m., police responded to a sudden death call in the area of King Street East and Ottawa Street North in Kitchener.

A 24-year-old female was located deceased due to a suspected drug overdose.

Last week, the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy issued a toxic drug alert in response to an increased number of drug poisonings, including two deaths.

In that case, public health officials also believe the substance involved was fentanyl.

As of Dec. 6, the region said there had been 71 opioid-related deaths in 2022. But local drug strategy specialist Michael Parkinson said when all drug-related deaths are included, the number is actually higher.

“Across Ontario in the first ten months of this year, 2,731 people have lost their lives to drug poisoning,” Parkinson said. “In Waterloo region, 96 people have passed away prematurely from drug poisoning.”

“The drug poisoning crisis continues to get worse, not better,” Parkinson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

