Two dirt bike crashes in two days along same rural road

Two crashes in two days involving dirt bikes, both taking place on the same stretch of rural road, are prompting a response from regional police and motorcycle safety experts.

The crashes happened just kilometres apart, with one resulting in a fatality.

The most recent happened Saturday afternoon at Chilligo Road and Woolwich Guelph Towline.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1:45 p.m. after a dirt bike travelling on Chilligo Road crashed with an SUV going in the opposite direction.

The rider was thrown from the bike and was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died. Waterloo regional police have only identified him as a 57-year-old man from Uxbridge.

"You know, we're always saddened to hear accidents in our riding community…so safety as a rider is always first and foremost the most paramount thing that you can do when riding a motorcycle," said Erin Mitchell, general manager of Blackbridge Harley-Davidson.

Just one day before on Friday evening, a 20-year-old man from Cambridge was seriously hurt after a dirt bike he was riding struck a tree in the area of Chilligo Road and Kossuth Road around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital out of the region by air ambulance.

"One of the collisions took place on private property with a dirt bike, and the other took place on the roadway as on a curve in the roadway,” said Scott Griffiths, a staff sergeant with Waterloo regional police. “So, as far as whether we're making a connection between the two, we're not really in this case, they’re two separate instances…obviously, very unfortunate that they happened on the same stretch of road."

Police say because both crashes happened in such a short time frame and on the same rural roadway, it has raised some road safety concerns.

"Rural roads, in general, we see higher speeds, we see a lot of vehicle traffic that sometimes is enjoying the scenery [and] not taking or paying attention to most things," Griffiths said.

WRPS reports the following motorcycle crash numbers so far in 2023:

8 collisions that resulted in serious injury to a rider

17 collisions that resulted in minor injury to a rider

1 collision that resulted in a fatality of a rider

SAFETY TIPS FOR RIDERS AND MOTORCYCLISTS

Mitchell said safety as a rider is first and foremost the most paramount thing to keep in mind when riding.

She offered the following tips for riders to stay safe on the road:

Wear protective gear, including a well-fitting helmet

Even in summer months, wear proper footwear and gloves despite the heat

Remain vigilant and look for dangers around you

Maintain lane position and a safe distance

Be aware of obstacles and where they may be coming from

“We want to encourage everyone to not forget the basics. Go back to making sure you have your protective gear on, encouraging your friends, fellow riders and passengers to do the same, and just be extremely vigilant while out on the roads as we know there is more distracted driving,” Mitchell said.

When it comes to those behind the wheel, Mitchell said the following tips can help ensure drivers and motorcyclists safely share the roads:

Be aware as more motorcyclists are on the road this time of year

Check mirrors, blind spots and use turn signals

Be aware of surroundings

Take training courses

Have complete control of your motorcycle

Meanwhile, Griffiths said officers are asking motorcyclists both on and off-road to come prepared for their day.

He offered the following tips:

Make sure the motorcycle is well maintained, including checking the breaks

Know their routes, speed limits and be conscious of changes in terrain

Be visible

Be conscious of the road safety rules and never consume alcohol or drugs before riding

Wheels should be properly inflated with good tread

Riders should be wearing the proper gear, including high-visibility gear

Riders should take their time when travelling to their destination

Griffiths said officers typically see riders travelling at high speeds while travelling on rural roads.