Two displaced by fire in Aylmer
Gatineau firefighters say two people have been displaced following a fire Saturday morning in the Aylmer sector.
A neighbour called firefighters to a home on rue McDougall at around 8:25 a.m. The two people who live in the one-storey home were evacuated and unharmed.
The fire was found in the attic and on the ground floor. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 10 a.m.
The fire did an estimated $210,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is unknown.
On the Ontario side, the Ottawa Fire Service (OFS) said firefighters in the city responded to four fires between 3 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, which were quickly extinguished.
"Two of the four fires were kitchen fires, one of the fires was caused by the use of a candle in a bedroom and the fourth fire started in a garage," OFS said. "A quick response combined with fast attacks by Ottawa Firefighters resulted in containing all four fires to the room in which they originated."
-
Hyman, Draisaitl lead Edmonton past struggling Habs 7-2; Kane scores in Oilers debutNew signing Evander Kane scored the first of seven goals for Edmonton as the Oilers steamrolled the struggling Montreal Canadiens 7-2.
-
Rallying to raise awareness of the suffering caused by drug and alcohol abuseMembers of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation are rallying to raise awareness of the effects of drugs and alcohol.
-
Driver killed after rear ending truck towing flat deck trailer on highwayOne man is dead after a pickup truck rear ended another truck towing a flat deck trailer on Highway 2 Saturday afternoon.
-
Metro Vancouver truck convoy draws large turnoutCrowds waving Canadian flags lined streets and gathered on highway overpasses Saturday, as a long convoy of honking trucks and cars rolled through Metro Vancouver and the the Fraser Valley.
-
Edmonton, St. Albert mayors concerned by local MP's presence at 'freedom convoy' rally in OttawaEdmonton and St. Albert's mayors released a joint statement calling on an area Member of Parliament to apologize for attending the "freedom convoy" rally protest opposed to COVID-19 mandates.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Simcoe, OPP sayOntario Provincial Police said they are investigating after a pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle in Simcoe on Saturday.
-
'A real challenge': KW Hydro crews deal with extreme cold while making repairsKitchener residents scrambled to stay warm Friday night, as a power outage left thousands of customers without heat in the midst of an extreme cold warning.
-
Ice sculptures take over Whyte Avenue as annual winter festival returns to cityThe Old Strathcona Business Association's Ice on Whyte festival returned after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
-
IHIT still mum on possible suspects in Coquitlam realtor's murderThe Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has announced that the stabbing death of a Coquitlam realtor was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to public safety, but police still won't say why they are so certain.