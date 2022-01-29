Two displaced by fire in Aylmer

Gatineau firefighters say two people have been displaced following a fire Saturday morning in the Aylmer sector.

A neighbour called firefighters to a home on rue McDougall at around 8:25 a.m. The two people who live in the one-storey home were evacuated and unharmed.

The fire was found in the attic and on the ground floor. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 10 a.m.

The fire did an estimated $210,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is unknown.

On the Ontario side, the Ottawa Fire Service (OFS) said firefighters in the city responded to four fires between 3 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, which were quickly extinguished.

"Two of the four fires were kitchen fires, one of the fires was caused by the use of a candle in a bedroom and the fourth fire started in a garage," OFS said. "A quick response combined with fast attacks by Ottawa Firefighters resulted in containing all four fires to the room in which they originated."