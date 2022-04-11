Two displaced, cat rescued from Guelph fire
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Two people have been displaced after a fire in Guelph sent smoke billowing above the city's skyline Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews from three stations responded to the Dublin Street incident around 1:40 p.m.
Officials say they arrived to the building having alreadyd been evacuated. They found flames coming from a second-floor common area, which impacted the upper level apartments and roof.
The deputy fire chief tells CTV News that nobody was injured, there were working smoke alarms in the home, and crews managed to extinguish the fire.
A cat was found on a second-floor unit and rescued by firefighters.
There's an estimated $100,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it's believed to have been accidental.
-
Rescue underway at Peggy’s Cove: RCMPA rescue effort is underway at Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
-
Sask. exploring plans for Regina General Hospital parkadeThe province is moving ahead with plans for a parkade at the Regina General Hospital.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro VancouverA snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, which could see "impactful" snow accumulation Tuesday – nearly two weeks into April.
-
Vancouver councillors announce re-election bid under banner of new ABC partyThree city councillors who have been sitting as independents have announced they will be running for re-election with the recently-launched A Better City (ABC) Vancouver party.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: policePolice in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Chinook School Division could cut education assistants' paid hours due to budgetary pressuresEducation assistants (EA) in Chinook School Division are concerned their paid hours could take a hit.
-
Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championshipsThe Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.
-
Animal welfare advocates speak out against backyard chicken coop pilotAnimal welfare advocates pleaded with committee members Monday to reject a two-year pilot project allowing urban chicken keeping.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to workUnvaccinated New Brunswick healthcare workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.