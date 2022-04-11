Two displaced, cat rescued from Guelph fire
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Two people have been displaced after a fire in Guelph sent smoke billowing above the city's skyline Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews from three stations responded to the Dublin Street incident around 1:40 p.m.
Officials say they arrived to the building having alreadyd been evacuated. They found flames coming from a second-floor common area, which impacted the upper level apartments and roof.
The deputy fire chief tells CTV News that nobody was injured, there were working smoke alarms in the home, and crews managed to extinguish the fire.
A cat was found on a second-floor unit and rescued by firefighters.
There's an estimated $100,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it's believed to have been accidental.
