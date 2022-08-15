iHeartRadio

Two dogs perish in early morning house fire

Two dogs died in an early morning house fire in Pleasant Hill on Monday.

Two dogs died in an early morning house fire in Pleasant Hill on Monday.

One person living in the home escaped safely from the blaze that caused $200,000 damage.

Saskatoon firefighters were called to the 200 block of Avenue S South at 3:28 a.m. with flames visible from the back of the house, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

The fire, which originated on a rear deck, was brought under control by 3:58 a.m.

So far, there is no word on what caused the fire.

12