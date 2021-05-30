Two dogs rescued from Brooklands area house fire

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Winnipeg’s Brooklands area Saturday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a home in the 1900 block of Elgin Ave. West shortly after 6 p.m. The city said crews dealt with heavy smoke upon arrival, and launched an offensive attack using aerial ladders.

The fire was brought under control just before 7 p.m.

The city said crews rescued two dogs from the home. The animal services response team was deployed to help with the dogs, who have since been reunited with their owner.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.