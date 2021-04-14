Two dozen more flights involving B.C. airports added to COVID-19 exposure list

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added another two dozen flights involving B.C. airports to its list of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The BCCDC added nine flights to the list on Sunday, nine more on Monday and six on Tuesday.

Details of the affected flights follow.

March 21: Air Canada flight 212 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows nine to 15)

March 29: WestJet flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 24 to 30)

March 30: WestJet flight 3105 from Vancouver to Terrace (rows one to six)

April 2: Pacific Coastal Airlines flight 8P119 from Vancouver to Victoria (rows not reported)

April 2: WestJet flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows one to four)

April 2: WestJet flight 3100 from Fort St. John to Calgary (rows one to five)

April 2: American Airlines flight 2263 from Dallas to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 3: Air Canada flight 215 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 27 to 33)

April 4: Swoop flight 419 from Kelowna to Toronto (rows not reported)

April 5: WestJet flight 3270 from Vancouver to Regina (rows one to five)

April 5: Flair flight 8821 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 17 to 23)

April 5: Air Canada flight 225 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 12 to 18)

April 5: Air Canada flight 215 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 12 to 17)

April 6: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 39 to 45)

April 6: WestJet flight 3324 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows 15 to 20)

April 7: Air Canada flight 242 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 12 to 15)

April 8: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows four to 10)

April 8: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8625 from Winnipeg to Vancouver (rows one to four)

April 9: WestJet flight 320 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows four to 10 and 15 to 21)

April 9: Air Canada/United Airlines flight 45/8153 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 18 to 26 and 37 to 43)

April 10: Air Canada flight 202 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 22 to 28)

April 11: Air Canada flight 234 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 20 to 26)

April 11: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8625 from Winnipeg to Vancouver (rows 14 to 20)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, self-isolating and seeking testing if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

International travellers bound for Canada are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board their flights. They are also required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, the first three of which must be spent in a government-approved quarantine hotel awaiting the results of another coronavirus test.

No such rules exist for domestic travellers, but health officials have been warning against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

Studies suggest the risk of contracting COVID-19 on an airplane is low, but examples of on-board transmission do exist. Air travel is also one of the primary ways in which the coronavirus first spread outside Wuhan, China, where it originated.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 on flights. Instead, notices are published on the BCCDC website.