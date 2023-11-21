Two dozen properties evacuated as precarious rock looms over Penticton, B.C., homes

The City of Penticton says it has declared a local state of emergency and ordered 25 properties evacuated in a mobile home park over fears of a potential rock slide.

Emergency Operations Centre director Kristen Dixon says a review by a geotechnical engineer prompted the city to order the 25 homes evacuated due to the unstable rock.

Dixon says the city will share more details about how it plans to neutralize the hazard, and those evacuated can access emergency support services at a local firehall as they await word on when they can return home.

The city says it was first notified on Tuesday morning about a large rock that may break off a cliff, and a geotechnical engineer's review prompted the evacuation in the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park.

Shane Mills with the city's emergency operations centre says it's unknown how long residents will be out of their homes as the threat of the “precariously perched” rock is assessed.

A photo posted by the city on social media shows the rock with a large crack on a slope near the evacuated properties.

The city says affected residents were told of the threat by Penticton firefighters and bylaw workers Tuesday afternoon, and were urged to register with emergency support services at a local firehall.

The city said it plans to remove the rock after assessing the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.