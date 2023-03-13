iHeartRadio

Two drinking and driving charges laid in Collingwood, Ont.


In two hours, two people were charged with impaired driving charges in the Collingwood area.

The first one came along on Saturday night at approximately 10:30 p.m. when an officer observed a vehicle on First Street in Collingwood driving with no lights. The vehicle was stopped, and he determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

This led to the 30-year-old driver from Collingwood being charged with impaired driving charges. He has a court date on April 25.

The second one occurred at 12:06 a.m. when an officer watched a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at Louisa Street and Elma Street in Thornbury. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

As a result, the 28-year-old driver from Meaford was charged with impaired offences and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on April 20.

