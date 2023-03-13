Two drinking and driving charges laid in Collingwood, Ont.
In two hours, two people were charged with impaired driving charges in the Collingwood area.
The first one came along on Saturday night at approximately 10:30 p.m. when an officer observed a vehicle on First Street in Collingwood driving with no lights. The vehicle was stopped, and he determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
This led to the 30-year-old driver from Collingwood being charged with impaired driving charges. He has a court date on April 25.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The second one occurred at 12:06 a.m. when an officer watched a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at Louisa Street and Elma Street in Thornbury. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
As a result, the 28-year-old driver from Meaford was charged with impaired offences and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on April 20.
-
Suspect charged with first-degree murder charge after man found shot at Scarborough motelA suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was found with gunshot wounds at a motel in Scarborough earlier this month.
-
Building permits suspended in Stayner due to future water shortageClearview Township will not be issuing permits for any structures in Stayner due to low water capacity for new developments.
-
Kingston high school teacher charged with sexual assaultA teacher at a Kingston high school has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation, the school board said Tuesday evening.
-
Police say they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying Oshawa homicide victimPolice say that they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying a homicide victim who was located following a house fire in Durham earlier this month.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 playsThe third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.
-
Beloved restaurant Kent’s Kitchen closing after serving Chinatown for decadesFrom its jam packed to-go containers to its affordable food prices, Kent’s Kitchen has been a staple in Chinatown for decades.
-
Regina teens, 12-year-old charged following alleged robbery and assaultThree boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in a Regina parking lot Tuesday evening.
-
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec BaldwinA special prosecutor who doubles as a state legislator is stepping down from her role in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin in the death of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set.
-