Two drivers​ caught stunt driving on same stretch of road within four hours: Guelph police

Two drivers will be off the roads for at least a month after Guelph police say they caught them both going well over the speed limit on the same stretch of road within four hours of each other.

The first driver was clocked going 124 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in the area of Speedvale Avenue West and Elmira Road North around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old Cambridge man driving was stopped, charged with stunt driving, had his licence suspended for 30 days, and had his vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Around 4:30 a.m., the same officer patrolling the area caught another vehicle going 106 km/h in the same 60 km/h zone.

A 64-year-old Rockwood man received the same discipline as the first driver.