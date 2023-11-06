Two drivers charged with impaired after Meaford RIDE program

Two drivers were charged after going through RIDE programs in Meaford, Ont. Saturday night.

The Grey Bruce OPP were conducting a RIDE program on Grey Road 15 and Sideroad 33 at 8:20 p.m. when a vehicle entered the RIDE check and officers suspected the driver had been drinking.

Police say the 32-year-old from Meaford was charged with operation while impaired and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Later that evening, around 8:43 p.m. at the same RIDE program a vehicle entered and again police suspected the driver had consumed an alcoholic beverage.

Police say a 46-year-old of Georgian Bluffs was issued a three-day driver's license suspension for registering an Alert on the roadside Alcohol Screening Device (ASD). The accused was charged with, having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.