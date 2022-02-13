Two drivers charged with stunt driving in Waterloo Region

Two drivers are facing stunt driving charges for travelling at excessive speeds on provincial highways in Waterloo Region on Saturday.

OPP said two vehicles were stopped after being clocked driving at 202 km/h and 192 km/h.

One stop was made along Highway 401 at Speedsville Road and the other on Highway 8 at King Street.

Police said both drivers had their licences suspended for 30 days and their vehicles impounded for 14 days.

202km/h and 192km/h - #CambridgeOPP stopped two vehicles and charged with #StuntDriving - The vehicles were stopped on #Hwy401/Speedsville Rd. and at Hwy 8/King. #30DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/fAZFJFtEkZ