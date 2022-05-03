Two drivers facing impaired charges after separate crashes

Chatham-Kent police have charged two drivers with impaired charges after two separate collisions.

On Monday at 4:10 p.m. emergency personnel responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Colborne Street in Chatham.

The lone occupant was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical care. Officers believed the man to be operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Police say he failed to provide a breath sample and was arrested.

The 59-year-old Chatham man was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and refusal to comply with breath demand. He was released with conditions and a future court date of May 10, 2022.

In a separate incident early Tuesday morning, a 23-year-old woman was arrested for impaired driving.

Police say shortly after midnight, emergency personnel responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Longwoods Road in Chatham Township.

Officers learned the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times before stopping in a ravine. The lone woman occupant did not sustain any serious physical injuries.

Officers believed the woman to be operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the Ontario Provincial Police station for further breath tests.

The London woman was arrested for impaired driving and having a blood alcohol concentration level exceeding the legal limit. She was released with conditions and a future court date of May 24, 2022.