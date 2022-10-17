Two drivers found asleep behind the wheel charged with impaired: OPP

Two drivers face impaired charges after officers say they found each asleep behind the wheel.

Early Friday morning, officers responded to calls about a vehicle in the intersection of Burke and Robert streets in Penetanguishene that hadn't moved for a "significant length of time."

The officers woke the lone occupant and launched an investigation after speaking with the 47-year-old Midland man.

They allegedly found a large quantity of cash, cocaine, and fentanyl.

The accused faces several charges, including possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, having control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available, and drug trafficking offences.

Later that night, police say officers received a report about a possible impaired driver slumped over the steering wheel of a stopped vehicle along the shoulder of South Bay Road in Georgian Bay Township.

The officers woke the man up and charged him with impaired driving offences, police say.

The 60-year-old man from Georgian Bay Township was released from custody with a recognizance to appear in court later this month.

Both drivers face a 90-day driver's licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.