Two drivers going 130 km/h on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge facing stunt driving charges

Two drivers are facing charges of stunt driving after being spotted going 80 km/h over the speed limit on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge.

Ottawa police say officers stopped seven drivers for stunt driving on Ottawa roads on Monday and Tuesday.

One driver was observed going 135 km/h on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge over the Ottawa River, while another driver was spotted going 131 km/h on the bridge.

The speed limit on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge is 50 km/h.

The other stunt driving charges are:

Driver stopped going 141 km/h in a 70 km/h stretch on Conroy Road

Driver observed going 135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Limebank Road

Two drivers racing each other on Limebank Road

A 17-year-old G2 driver going 145 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Limebank Road near Leitrim Road.

The charge of stunt driving includes an automatic 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.