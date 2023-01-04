iHeartRadio

Two drivers going 130 km/h on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge facing stunt driving charges


Ottawa police say seven drivers were charged with stunt driving on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Two drivers are facing charges of stunt driving after being spotted going 80 km/h over the speed limit on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge.

Ottawa police say officers stopped seven drivers for stunt driving on Ottawa roads on Monday and Tuesday.

One driver was observed going 135 km/h on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge over the Ottawa River, while another driver was spotted going 131 km/h on the bridge.

The speed limit on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge is 50 km/h.

The other stunt driving charges are:

  • Driver stopped going 141 km/h in a 70 km/h stretch on Conroy Road
  • Driver observed going 135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Limebank Road
  • Two drivers racing each other on Limebank Road
  • A 17-year-old G2 driver going 145 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Limebank Road near Leitrim Road.

The charge of stunt driving includes an automatic 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

