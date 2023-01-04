Two drivers going 130 km/h on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge facing stunt driving charges
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Two drivers are facing charges of stunt driving after being spotted going 80 km/h over the speed limit on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge.
Ottawa police say officers stopped seven drivers for stunt driving on Ottawa roads on Monday and Tuesday.
One driver was observed going 135 km/h on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge over the Ottawa River, while another driver was spotted going 131 km/h on the bridge.
The speed limit on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge is 50 km/h.
The other stunt driving charges are:
- Driver stopped going 141 km/h in a 70 km/h stretch on Conroy Road
- Driver observed going 135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Limebank Road
- Two drivers racing each other on Limebank Road
- A 17-year-old G2 driver going 145 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Limebank Road near Leitrim Road.
The charge of stunt driving includes an automatic 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.
