Two drivers in hospital after commercial vehicle collision in North Perth

Two drivers have been transported to hospital with minor injuries after two commercial vehicles crashed in North Perth, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

In an email on Wednesday just after 3 p.m., OPP said the crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. this morning, and roads are expected to be close for another couple of hours.

"Police responded to a collision involving two commercial vehicles at Line 80 and Road 121 in Perth East,” said Kimberly Lyon, OPP communications officer. “A vehicle travelling eastbound failed to yield to northbound traffic. Both drivers were transported to hospital with minor injuries.”

A photo posted to the OPP West Region Twitter account appeared to show two trucks that had crashed. The two trucks were both partially off the road.

Lyon said charges are pending.

