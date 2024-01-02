Two drivers in northern Ont. charged with stunt driving on New Year's Day

Ontario Provincial Police say two drivers were caught speeding more than 50 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11 on Jan. 1.

In the first incident, shortly after 5 a.m., a member of the Cochrane OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 in Clute Township, west of Cochrane that was travelling at 151 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The 22-year-old driver from Cochrane was charged with stunt driving.

Then shortly before 2 p.m., Kapuskasing OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 in Opasatika Township that was travelling at 144 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The 27-year-old driver from Winnipeg was also charged for stunt driving.

The drivers are both scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. They were issued 30-day driver's licence suspensions and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days.