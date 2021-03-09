Two drivers suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.

Police tweeted about the crash in the area of Dickie Settlement Road and Old Mill Road just before 5 p.m.

An updated post said that the crash involved four vehicles.

In an email on Wednesday morning, police said that a man driving a southbound sedan struck the rear end of another vehicle, which had been waiting to turn left at the intersection.

That collision caused the first sedan to go into the northbound lanes and hit a van head-on. Another vehicle was also struck.

The drivers of the two vehicles that collided head on--age 37 and 72--were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to hospital in Cambridge, the other in Hamilton.

Roads in the area were closed for about five hours while police investigated. It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.