Two drivers stopped for impaired driving this week with children in the vehicle, Ottawa police say


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police officers have issued 18 impaired driving-related charges on Ottawa roads over the past five days, including to two drivers stopped with young children in the vehicle.

In a message on Twitter, police said officers are seeing a "very concerning trend of impaired driving" over the Easter weekend and into this week.

"Since Saturday, police have laid 18 impaired driving-related charges. Five of those were (Wednesday) night alone," police said.

Police also shared, "some troubling situations" encountered by officers since Saturday.

  • One driver charged with impaired driving had a three-year-old in the vehicle
  • A driver had a 12-year-old in the vehicle when they were stopped for impaired driving
  • In one instance, the passenger "bailed out of the vehicle and called 911," according to police
  • A driver was stopped for impaired driving while their license was suspended
  • One driver stopped for impaired driving had a previous impaired driving conviction with a zero-alcohol condition, police said.

"Impaired driving is ALWAYS preventable," police said on Twitter.

"Make a plan for a safe ride home. Leave your vehicle parked, get a cab or rideshare, have someone pick you up, or take public transit. Don’t put yourself in a position where you wish you could turn back time to do something differently."

12