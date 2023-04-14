Two drivers stopped for impaired driving this week with children in the vehicle, Ottawa police say
Ottawa police officers have issued 18 impaired driving-related charges on Ottawa roads over the past five days, including to two drivers stopped with young children in the vehicle.
In a message on Twitter, police said officers are seeing a "very concerning trend of impaired driving" over the Easter weekend and into this week.
"Since Saturday, police have laid 18 impaired driving-related charges. Five of those were (Wednesday) night alone," police said.
Police also shared, "some troubling situations" encountered by officers since Saturday.
- One driver charged with impaired driving had a three-year-old in the vehicle
- A driver had a 12-year-old in the vehicle when they were stopped for impaired driving
- In one instance, the passenger "bailed out of the vehicle and called 911," according to police
- A driver was stopped for impaired driving while their license was suspended
- One driver stopped for impaired driving had a previous impaired driving conviction with a zero-alcohol condition, police said.
"Impaired driving is ALWAYS preventable," police said on Twitter.
"Make a plan for a safe ride home. Leave your vehicle parked, get a cab or rideshare, have someone pick you up, or take public transit. Don’t put yourself in a position where you wish you could turn back time to do something differently."
