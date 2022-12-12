Two drivers stopped for speeding in Highway 174 construction zone

Ottawa police say two drivers have court date and have lost their licences for a month after speeding in a construction zone on Highway 174.

Police claimed one driver was going 140 km/h in the 80 km/h zone on Sunday morning and the second, a G2 driver, was going 135 km/h.

Both drivers have had their licences suspended for 30 days and their vehicles have been impounded for two weeks.

Fines are doubled for speeding in construction zones when workers are present.

Speed enforcement along the Hwy 174 construction zone Sunday morning saw one driver doing 140 km/h and another (a G2 driver) doing 135 km/h in a posted 80 km/h area. Both received 30-day licence suspensions, and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/orOsEZn8Dk