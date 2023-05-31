Two drivers stopped for speeding in northern Ont., one at 154 km/h
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A 31-year-old was clocked doing 154 km/h on Highway 11 in North Bay and a commercial driver travelling 125 km/h on Highway 17 in Kenora on Wednesday.
The North Bay driver is charged with stunt and careless driving, Ontario Provincial Police said on social media.
They have received a 30-day license suspension and the white Toyota 4Runner they were driving has been impounded for 14 days.
Meanwhile, a commercial vehicle driver was stopped for travelling 125 km/h in a 90 km/h zone in northwestern Ontario, police say.
The driver was pulled over on Highway 17 in Kenora around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, OPP said.
Officers charged them with speeding and having a non-working speed limiter.
